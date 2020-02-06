advertisement

Another new study ended the week of the Oscars with not surprising news: women and people with color make profits in Hollywood, but it’s still too slow.

According to the “Hollywood Diversity Report 2020: A Story of Two Hollywoods, Part 1”, which was published on Thursday by the UCLA Institute for Labor and Employment Research, colored people continued an upward trend and made 27.6% of the main roles in 2019 in top films.

But that’s still far from their US equivalent of 40.2%, and the report says minorities are “underrepresented in all areas of employment in the industry”.

According to the report, women have also made significant advances in the film world and have made profits from film leads, directors, authors, actors and studio heads. In the top films of 2019, women made up 44.1% of the main cast, which almost triggered the gender gap.

Behind the camera, however, hides a different story in which colored people and women remain “strongly underrepresented” as directors.

Hollywood as a whole still doesn’t reflect the US population. See who’s in charge: According to the UCLA report, the heads of the studios are still 91% white and 82% male.

“The decision about what types of films to make, how much budget to have, how to market them, and who will direct them is up to the men and women who occupy Hollywood’s executive suites,” he said Report says. “In early 2020, these decisions continued to be dominated by white men in the eleven large and medium-sized studios.”

The American audience is becoming increasingly diverse and prefers different film content, according to the study, in which the 200 best films from 2018 and 2019 were examined.

The UCLA study is the seventh in a series of annual reports that examines the relationship between diversity and the bottom line of the Hollywood entertainment industry.

