WARNING: the following video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

LAS VEGAS, N.V. – The Las Vegas police have released camera footage of a man’s guard attacking a woman and dragging a car.

The video shows the woman who runs to a house in Las Vegas and knocks on the door. A few seconds later a man jumps out of a white sedan and sprints towards her. He throws her on the floor and kicks her in the belly as she falls down the front stairs of the house.

“Why would you do that?” He cries.

“Stop, stop, please,” she sobs as he drags her away from her hair and drags her to the car.

The kidnapping incident was recorded on Wednesday at 12:48 pm on a home security video, the Las Vegas police said. The victim and her alleged prisoner have not been seen since and their identity is unknown.

Researchers described the victim as a white woman with dark hair who is between 20 and 30 years old. During the attack, she was wearing blue, torn jeans, a dark-colored shirt with long sleeves and dark boots.

The suspect is a black man with short black hair and is about the same age as the woman, police said. He was last seen in a white shirt with dark-colored horizontal stripes, dark trousers and brown dress shoes.

The plates of the suspect’s car are unknown, but it is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. The police say that tips that lead to an arrest or charge may qualify for a cash reward.

