A woman from South Derbyshire who escaped a life of communist poverty and arranged a marriage told her incredible story.

Maria Steininger was forced to do manual labor on a farm at the age of five, before she was “promised” to a 60-year-old man for marriage because he had a lot of land.

When a tragic death struck her family, she found herself following her father on the happiest shores of England.

But years later, the death of Maria’s husband – followed closely by the sudden death of her daughter – shattered the new life she had made for herself.

Now Maria has told her story in her new book – “Maria: The remarkable life of a Polish village girl”.

Maria told Burton Live that she lived under an oppressive communist regime in the 1950s and why, at the age of 75, she decided to go public with her fights.

“We couldn’t afford a horse”

Maria said: “I lived on a farm when I was a child in Ziegiele, which is in the northeast, and it was under a communist Russian regime.

“Times were very, very hard. It was inexplicable.

“From the age of four and five, we all had work to do. My father, Antoni Konopka, taught me to plow the field by hand when I was eight because we couldn’t afford it. to buy a horse.

“I had to weed the vegetables and take care of them.

“The taxes were so high and the farmers could not afford to pay. Whatever the farmer managed to produce, the government came and took it away, so life was very, very difficult.

“I had an older sister, who is now deceased, a younger brother and sister, who was a scattered brain.

“She was smart, but didn’t want to work on the farm, so I had to help my father. I never had a chance.”

“The wait was a 60 year old man”

As a teenager, Maria – who continued to work at the Spondon Fish Bar when she moved to England – developed feelings for the village factor, but the romance was doomed from the start.

The mother of three said: “As I got older and more frisky, the postman came to the village and when he delivered letters, he came to speak to me in the field.

“We loved each other and I was looking forward to his arrival.

“It was not love; I did not know what love was then.

“My father didn’t allow it because he was from the city and I had to marry a farmer, so that was it.

“At that time, marriages were arranged by all parents in the region.

“There were only 35 houses in the village.

“What awaited me was a 60 year old man because he had a lot of land – 60 hectares.

“This is what awaited me.”

“My aunt has been fired”

In the neighboring village, Maria’s aunt, Zofia Kaminski – her father’s sister – was married to a partisan working against the government.

In order to reach her, they took Zofia and sent her away.

She said: “He learned that she had been taken and went to the place where the bus was leaving, but it was too late.

“He collapsed, had a heart attack and died.

“My aunt settled in as a nurse in England.

“At that time, my father did not know where she was, but thanks to the Red Cross, he found an address for her.

“Life had started to improve in the village with the disappearance of the communist regime.

“My father had more animals, wheat and manure, so he sold one hectare of land.

“He decided to go to England to find my aunt.

“He couldn’t speak a word of English, but he got on the bus.

“He had planks on the front and rear that indicated what he was looking for – name and address.

“They took him to Spondon, where my aunt lived.

“He was sitting on the corner between Sandcroft Road and Locko Road and resting on his suitcase when it passed and they recognized each other.”

The road to England

Maria said, “Jobs were very difficult to get, so my aunt had tenants.

“My father decided that I was to come to England in 1965 and that is how I met my husband, Miroslav, a partisan who had fled communism in Czechoslovakia and one of its tenants.

“I came to England on a two month visa and got married after five weeks in the country.

“He was a machinist in a factory – a charming man who taught me everything, but as exciting as my new life was, I was not prepared for it.

“I didn’t know how to cook or clean – only how to work in the garden.

“One day my aunt threw us into the street because she was not satisfied with my cleaning and I remember it so well.

“It was a Thursday, Catholic church day.

“I went to church and started crying and a lady said I could go live with someone in Spondon, so we packed our bags and went there.

“At the time, we had our first daughter, Caroline, and we were paying £ 5 a week to stay at the property, so we decided to buy a house.

“My husband had to do stamp collecting so that we could get a bond.”

Love and loss

The grandmother of three, Maria, said: “We hadn’t married for a long time when Miloslav started to walk in a funny way;

“They thought he had motor neuron disease and little was known at the time because it was very rare, but he actually had spinal stenosis (a narrowing between the spaces in the spine that puts pressure on the nerves).

“He had been in a wheelchair for over 20 years and it was difficult.

“We couldn’t afford to go anywhere – the only place I went was the church.

“I had to cook, cook and garden to provide everything, because we had a mortgage to pay and children to feed.

“It really hurt me.”

After 39 years of marriage, Miloslav died of cancer in 2004.

Maria said that she was just beginning to regain her feet after the death of her husband when she received a devastating blow three years later.

Her daughter, Vera, 36, was found dead in her Chaddeston apartment after suffering from an epilepsy attack.

Maria said, “I saw some really difficult things – it was the worst.

“But I consider myself lucky because I worked hard and it made me who I am.

“I love this country; it has become my home and I love the people who live there.”

“God sent me an angel”

Now Maria has returned to love with Mike Daniels after posting a newspaper ad 13 years ago looking for an “international” woman.

When the couple arranged to meet, he appeared in a black suit and she opened the door and shouted, “God sent me an angel.”

Maria now divides her time between Mike’s house in Woodville and hers at Derby.

Speaking of her book, she said, “My daughter-in-law came over for coffee and I started talking to her about my past.

“Before leaving, she said it would make a beautiful book.

“I felt that I had not told my children all the details of where I came from, how my life was when I was younger and why I came to this country.”

Mike, also 75, said: “I love him very much and I am very proud. It takes a lot of courage and hard work to write a book in the 70s.

“She is remarkable. From a young girl, she had a difficult life but she benefited from it.”

Maria: The remarkable life of a Polish village girl is available now on Amazon.

.

