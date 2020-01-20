advertisement

A woman with a hidden disability who says she complained to Ryanair after being ridiculed by staff has still not received a response three months later.

Louise Allen suffers from bladder syndrome, which she says causes severe pain if she cannot access the toilet.

She claims that not only did Ryanair’s flight attendants berate her, but also that she laughed at her after she said she should use the aircraft’s restroom when the lights were on their way back from Portugal in October.

Ms. Allen says that when she arrived at East Midlands Airport, she was given a green lanyard for the disabled to wear and told that her trip would be much smoother and that it would help staff understand at the airport and on the plane.

She said that when she boarded the plane for the return flight from Faro, she informed a lady from the staff and showed her a letter explaining her disability and stated that the lady had allowed her to use the toilet before takeoff.

Ms. Allen said that everything went well during the flight.

However, 20 minutes before they were due to land, she said that she got up from her seat to go to the bathroom, and just as she was in the aisle on the way, the seat belt sign came on and a man came over the Tannoy and said it was no longer allowed to use the restroom and the seat belt panel was on.

“Because I was already standing at the time, I thought I should go because I can’t wait. Because if I waited, I would be in great pain and wouldn’t have lasted 20 minutes, “said Allen to the Loughborough Echo.

She said that she used the restroom, but when she returned, a member of the aircraft crew gave her a very disapproving and annoyed look. She said she asked if there was a problem.

He asked why she was out of her seat, said Ms. Allen, and replied that it was because she had bladder pain syndrome and needed a toilet, and had already explained this to her colleague. when boarded.

He turned around and said she should listen and know the Ryanair rules, she added.

“I said,” I don’t care about your stupid period, all I care about is my bladder and my condition and going to the bathroom, “said Ms. Allen.

But she claims he was very rude to her and raised her voice.

“It made me feel very, very upset and very angry at the way I had been treated by this man,” she added.

When the plane landed, said Allen, she asked the other man’s name for the man’s name, and the employee refused.

She told them that they would not leave until the man’s name was given to her or that she had spoken to the captain, she said, and the man in question then reappeared.

She asked him for his name and he replied by giving a name, but then laughed, as did another woman, a member of the crew.

Ms. Allen said that she told them that she was not wearing the strap without a valid reason and that she had a hidden disability, to which she said the woman replied, “ Yes, I also have a disability hidden, ” laughing at her and laughing as she said.

Ms. Allen said she asked, “What, do you have bladder syndrome?”

She said that the staff member replied, “I have problems, I have problems, who cares, who cares?”

Ms. Allen said she was “absolutely disgusted” with the way she was treated by staff.

She added that she felt that she should not have paid for her aisle seat given her disability.

“The reason I need an aisle seat is because I need quick access to the bathroom,” she said.

Ms. Allen said that despite having contacted Ryanair three times with her complaint, she had not received a response.

L’Echo has asked Ryanair for comment three times since early December. Although the newspaper received an email confirming that its request had been received by the airline’s press service, it still has not responded.

