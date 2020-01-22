advertisement

Warning: graphic content

A woman who developed skin cancer after using sun beds three times a week asked others not to make the same mistake.

Carrie Searcy, 38, used religious sunbeds between the ages of 16 and 25 to get the tan.

A woman’s mother would never wear sunscreen because she was determined to do whatever it looked like the models she’d seen in magazines and on TV, but she worried about her actions after getting a “waxy.” “Noticed white spot on her forehead a few years ago.

Carrie tried to get rid of the blemish at home, but when nothing turned out to be successful, she went to a dermatologist who did a local biopsy.

The results showed that Carrie had basal cell carcinoma; A type of skin cancer that needed surgery. Six weeks later, she underwent a six-hour operation that removed a 10-pence piece of skin from her forehead and left a 4-inch scar.

The mother remembered her ordeal and said:

The stain was about the size of my fingertip, so I honestly thought the surgery would be fine, but the nurse told me that cancer is like an iceberg – it’s getting bigger beneath the surface.

When I saw the stitches, I was scared – I cried and cried because I realized how big the scar was and how much cancer it had to be.

See Carrie’s wound here:

The surgery and the resulting scar reduced Carrie’s self-confidence and taught her to risk her health for a tan, it wasn’t worth it.

She is now sharing her experiences to warn others against using sunbeds.

The mother went on to encourage the use of safer alternatives like spray tans or tanning creams to achieve the look.

There are two layers of stitches in my wound and the top ones will come out next week as the layers underneath dissolve.

All this experience has shown me that tanning is not worth it – there are safer alternatives to get the tanned look, and sun beds or sun exposure are not required.

Sunbeds emit ultraviolet (UV) rays, many of which emit a higher dose than the tropical midday sun. In addition to being tanned, users can also age the skin prematurely, making it look rough, leathery, and wrinkled.

According to the Irish Cancer Society, just one tanning bed session can increase the risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by 67% and basal cell carcinoma by 29%.

Squamous cell carcinoma develops in the squamous cell carcinomas that form the middle and outer layers of the skin, while basal cell carcinoma begins in the basal cells, a type of cell in the skin that produces new skin cells.

The risks of tanning beds are even greater for young people, the NHS explains, that those who are often exposed to UV rays before they are 25 years of age are at higher risk of developing skin cancer later in life.

The symptoms of skin damage do not always appear immediately, as is the case with Carrie. It can take up to 20 years for them to appear. The NHS recommends that you see a family doctor if you experience skin abnormalities such as lumps, ulcers, lesions, or skin discoloration that have not healed after four weeks.

If you are experiencing any of these issues and would like to speak privately to someone, contact the Macmillan Cancer Support Line at 0808 808 00 00 (Monday – Friday, 9am – 8pm).

