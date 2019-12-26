advertisement

A woman and two young children were found dead on Christmas Day on a sidewalk in downtown Boston, at the base of a high-rise parking structure, authorities said, apparently after falling from the garage roof level.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said Wednesday detectives had few details about what happened to the three victims, whom he said were found unconscious on the sidewalk and pronounced “inapplicable” at a local hospital .

Asked during a solemn press conference if the three could have ridden to their deaths, Gross responded, “I have no way of knowing this, and we will definitely not jump to conclusions or try to speculate. “

But aerial footage of the scene broadcast by local television stations showed police investigators piled on the roof around a black sport utility vehicle parked with its three doors open beside the wall that encloses the high level of the structure. The area around the SUV was tied with yellow ribbons at the crime scene.

The Renaissance Park garage, where the death occurred, lies next to a transit station near the campus of Northeastern University.

Gross said the cause and manner of death would be determined by the medical examiner and the case was being treated as a “death investigation,” led by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who also spoke to reporters.

She and Gross both said the tragedy seemed even more grim at the fact that it involved two young children on Christmas Day.

“As a mother, it was extremely difficult, this scene in particular, where there were two young children who lost their lives today,” Rollins said.

Authorities appealed to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or have any other useful information to contact investigators through a tip line.

The identity, ages and relationships of the three victims were not to be ascertained, according to Gross, but he said the ages of the two children were believed to be “5 and under”.

Rollins said the victim’s vehicle was found in the parking structure, with one child seat facing front and the other behind.

“We will do everything we can” to resolve the issue, she said.

