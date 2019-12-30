advertisement

A woman hopes to reunite a family with a letter believed to have been written in 1943 after being found in a book in Co Wicklow earlier this month.

Aran McMahon of Dublin had taken some old history books home from the Bray recycling center last week when she found the letter.

“I put them away and put them on my shelf at home, and then one of them called” Winchester “fell out and the letter fell out,” Ms. McMahon told the Irish Times.

“It is so full of facts for two tiny pieces of paper. This lady Joan, who lives in Grove Place, Nursling, Hampshire, England, writes to another lady, Anne, who I assume is her sister.

The first page of the letter to Anne.

“There is no year on the letter, but Joan told Anne that she was sending this book through Winchester and the letter was in the book and in the 8/43 pencil book that I assume is August 1943.”

Ms. McMahon believes Anne lived in Ireland when she received the letter in which Joan wrote about sending books “overseas” and “worrying whether there will be a lot more mail or not before Christmas”.

“She mentions that she sends books for three other children and asks Anne which character would best suit which book. For this reason, I assumed that they were not their children, but Annes. “

The second page of the letter.

The letter also appears to mention the Allied invasion of Italy in September 1943.

“She talks about the war and says,” Isn’t the news about the Italians wonderful? Germany comes next, the Russians give them what they need a good kick in the pants. “McMahon added.

Ms. McMahon said she had been researching Grove Place in the past few days. At that time it was a manor house on a large estate near Winchester. She said Joan may have been a milk maid when she mentioned cows, a chicken coop, and horse riding in the letter.

“She’s talking about knitting a sweater from this lady named Mop, and she’s making it into stripes to match her brown suit. There’s just a lot of little details in what life was like back then,” McMahon added.

“It is a fascinating letter and I would love it if the family got it and out of my own curiosity found out what their story was and what they did there.”

