A woman was trapped after the car in which she was traveling crashed and overturned on a rural road in Leicestershire.

Emergency services were called at A5199 Welford Road near Shearsby in the south of the county just before 2 p.m. today.

Teams from the Wigston and Lutterworth fire stations attended the incident.

A spokesman for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The initial emergency call was received at 1348 hours by a member of the public reporting a car accident with a single vehicle trapped inside the vehicle.

“The crews closed the A5199 Welford Road, Shearsby in both directions while dealing with this road collision.

“It was a single vehicle, which left the roadway and overturned.

“A woman was trapped inside the vehicle.”

Firefighters at the accident site near Shearsby

(Image: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service)

He added: “The injured was helped to the vehicle, which was put in safety, and the incident left with the police.”

Leicestershire police said the woman escaped without “any serious injuries”.

A force spokeswoman said: “We were called at 1:50 pm today for a single vehicle collision on the A5119 between Shearsby and Knaptoft.

“The car was reportedly overturned and the firefighters were also present.

“There were no serious injuries and the road was reopened at 2:40 p.m.”

The victim received medical attention at the scene and, according to the Lutterworth fire station, was escorted home by the ambulance team.

