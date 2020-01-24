advertisement

Two years ago, Lindsey Riley, a mother of two, was facing her overweight and unfit 30th birthday, but determined to do something about it.

In 16 months, she joined the Blythe Bridge Running Club, near Uttoxeter, threw seven stones and finished the Manchester Marathon.

And his mantra is most certainly: “If I can do it, anyone can!”

Lindsey, now 31, has dropped five dress sizes from 18 to 8 and is now a healthy size 8/10.

An avowed PE hater at school, Lindsey says she’s never been fit, but a determination to give her health a little makeover saw her download the NHS Couch to 5k app.

Lindsey said: “My first race was on New Years Day 2018.

“The app is great because it tells you when to run and when to walk, and at first when it tells you to run for a minute that doesn’t sound very long – but it feels when you start!”

Lindsey Riley has lost seven stones since she started running and admits in her heaviest days that she hid from the camera, only allowing photos of the head and shoulders like this .

(Image: Lindsey Riley)

Lindsey, who lives near Cheadle, couldn’t believe how quickly her fitness started to improve and by week eight had given up on the app.

“I found that it told me to walk when I felt I could run again,” she said.

“It’s a great starter tool and most people keep going until the end, repeating even a week if necessary, what the app asks you to do.

“Above all, it’s about improving your physical condition and developing at your own pace.”

Lindsey did her first 5k parkrun while staying with her family in Huddersfield and admits that her nerves almost got the better of her.

“I almost turned back several times and when I got there I had a complete collapse with one of the commissioners,” she said with a laugh.

“I didn’t know where I was going, I didn’t know what I was doing and I was just overwhelmed but he was so nice – we always keep in touch on Facebook from time to time.”

“The beauty of Park Run is that you can really walk, run or run.

“The front lines really do it and execute it in 16 minutes, but I did my first in 35 minutes and I was so proud of myself. I called everyone on my phone and I put it on Facebook! “

Lindsey taking part in one of her previous races

(Image: Lindsey Riley)

At this point, Lindsey thought that the 5 km was enough for him, because it was his starting goal.

“I said I would never do more than 5 km,” she recalls.

“Then I signed up for a run at Trentham Gardens and there was a 5 km run, a 10 km run and a 15 km run.

“I ended up deciding to do the 10 km, then I saw those who were running the 15 km and I wanted to do it too. I then signed up for a half-marathon in October …”

Lindsey started running with a friend, who persuaded her to join the Blythe Bridge Running Club, despite a crisis of confidence that she was not good enough to run with a club.

“I met some of the members in a race I entered and they were all so friendly that I left,” she said.

“Since then, they have become some of my best friends, even though I have only known them for a relatively short time.

“The race can be difficult but we all support each other.

“We run club races during the week in our area, but on weekends we go further and into the countryside. It’s great for your mental health too, these endorphins are released and you feel good afterwards. “

Lindsey fully appreciates the social side of running, saying some of her favorite moments are when club members get together for a weekend run, then enjoy a bacon candy and coffee by the after.

Lindsey found friendship and support from teammates at Blythe Bridge Running Club

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

“We just like chatting while we run, move on and have our bacon bun,” she said.

As her confidence grew, Lindsey decided to bite the bullet and sign up to run a marathon in her university city, Manchester, in 2019.

“I was not sure I was going to do it, but I thought it would give me a goal,” she said.

“Until the marathon, the longest run I have ever run was 20 miles but my friend told me that the body achieves what the mind believes and it was right.

“She also told me to split the marathon into 26 one-mile runs or achievable goals, which I did.

“The support for Manchester was just incredible, the atmosphere was incredible.”

Lindsey’s sister had promised that she would be at the 20-mile marker to give her candy for energy and cheer her on, but because of the crowd, she couldn’t get close.

“I called her while I was running and she just said she was really sorry but she would see me at the finish line,” said Lindsey.

“I just broke down and I cried and discovered that you can’t actually cry and run at the same time!

“Someone pushed me an ice cream, I had it and it was just the most miraculous elixir and it kind of stimulated me so I kept running.

“The last six kilometers have been hell – I have never run so far before – and the route is a bit out of Manchester on the outskirts.

“But I continued and as we returned to the city, there were people who supported and encouraged us again.

“I had music on my headphones and, as cheesy as it sounds, as I crossed the finish line, I could see my father and there was the theme of The Greatest Showman playing! C was just an incredible moment. “

It can be difficult, but Lindsey always smiles!

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

In addition to learning to run and take care of her body through physical fitness, Lindsey also had to watch what she ate.

“I really had to look at how to feed my body,” she said.

“You have to be strong to run, so you have to feed it properly.

“When I was trying to lose weight, I cut down on what I ate but I was not strong enough to run.

“Now I take a much better approach – I eat fat, but good fat, and focus on the strong, not lean.

“I went from 18 to 8 and I am now 8/10 because I feel that I have gone too far.

“However, it has more to do with mental health, as it has helped me a lot by making me believe that I can actually do anything at a time when I feel worthless and I firmly believe that it is about ‘have a strong body rather than lose weight.’

“Losing weight and getting healthy also got rid of my irritable irritable bowel syndrome.”

She admits to losing a little too much weight at one point, falling to a size eight, but has now regained some weight and is feeling much better.

Lindsey has now run several half-marathons and is intensifying training after a short Christmas break, ready to run another marathon this year.

“Really, if I can do it, anyone can,” she said.

“Just take decent coaches, go out and do it.

“And don’t worry about your speed or the embarrassment factor – always remember, you’re washing the person on the couch!”

