A woman in her 50s was recovering in hospital today after being thrown into the air when she was struck by a car.

The pedestrian was injured after colliding with a silver VW at around 10:25 a.m. yesterday on Gwendolen Road in Evington.

Police have called for witnesses to come forward.

“If anyone has seen what has happened or has images from dashboard cameras or video surveillance related to the incident, we would love to hear them.”

“We are still trying to establish exactly what happened.”

The car was severely damaged, with a broken windshield, and some railings and a vehicle parked behind the railings were also damaged.

Police said the woman had suffered no life-threatening or life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene and the woman, who found himself lying on the ground between two parked cars, was treated on the sidewalk.

She was then taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

A section of Gwendolen Road near Evington Valley Road was closed for almost two hours following the accident.

Anyone with information can contact the police at 101.

