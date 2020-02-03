advertisement

One woman told a court how the husband she loved had stolen the best years of her life and then attempted to assassinate her.

Nisha Thakor spoke at Reading Crown Court during the 10-day trial of her husband Satya who tried to kill her, her mother and her brother in a vicious knife attack.

Thakor, formerly of Normanton Road, North Evington, Leicester, has been convicted on three counts of attempted murder in connection with his wife, stepmother and brother-in-law.

He was also convicted of injuring him with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm to his sister-in-law, whom he also stabbed.

Thakor was a failed medical student who claimed he was a doctor for seven years and then attacked his family at his mother-in-law in Berkshire when he feared his secret was about to be revealed.

Nisha, who had filed for divorce, went to the witness room and spoke in tears about the impact of her husband’s crime on her family.

Satya Thakor

(Image: Thames Valley Police)

She said, “Like a thief in the night, he stole the best years of my life.

“I trust him completely. He knew it and he took advantage of it. He remained standing while I paid our rent, food and bills. I paid what we needed to raise our daughter.

“I paid for my own engagement ring because at the time I thought he had high tuition fees for his degree. He never paid me back.

“I did it all because I loved him and believed in him. I thought we were there together. I paid for the belief that I supported his dream of becoming a doctor.

“The reality that he didn’t work at all makes me feel completely financially abused. He once told me that the only thing I was good at was making money. “

Her 35-year-old husband took off his glasses to massage his temples while listening to his wife’s speech.

Speaking directly to her husband, Nisha said, “You forced me to leave my house and my father died while I was six months pregnant. I told you what I thought about it but you didn’t care. It is the biggest regret of my life. You made a dying person cry.

“Your very name, Satya, means” truth “in Sanskrit. It is time to be up to the task. Stop lying to your family and stop lying to yourself. Only then can you start earning the buyout. “

Thakor was concerned that his secret was about to be revealed as he had been asked to book a dream family vacation in America and had not made any money in years.

He was sentenced to 28 years in prison and was the subject of a prohibition order against his family which would last indefinitely.

