A woman was rushed to hospital after emergency services were called to a house in a village near Loughborough earlier today.

A number of police vehicles were on the Main Street property, Normanton On Soar, to investigate a report of concern for the woman’s well-being.

The village is on the border between Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire police officers were present and the woman was taken to hospital.

A Nottinghamshire police spokesman said: “A woman was taken to hospital after police were called to report a security problem.

“Officers were called to the Main Street property at 1:27 a.m.”

The incident is not treated as a suspect.

