There are long queues this morning following an accident at Derby’s Five Lamps which saw a woman taken to the hospital.

Photos taken from a Derbyshire Live player seem to show that a black Citroën car and a white van were involved.

The photos also show police officers at the scene.

Traffic information company Inrix says there are delays in the area because the road is partially blocked due to the collision.

Derbyshire police said the Citroen driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being trapped and rescued by firefighters who were called to the scene.

A statement said: “We were called at 9.10 am this morning to report a collision between a van and a car.

“The vehicles involved were a Citroën DS3 and a white van.

“The driver of the Citroën was trapped in her car and the Derbyshire fire and rescue service took care of her exit. She was then taken to the hospital, which allegedly sustained minor injuries. “

Google Maps shows long queues forming at Duffield Road and Kedleston Road towards Derby following the accident.

The accident cleared around 11:30 a.m.

