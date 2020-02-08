advertisement

A woman was taken to hospital after a collision between the car she was driving and a truck in the city last night (February 6).

The incident at Glenhills Way, Eyres Monsell, was reported to police in Leicestershire shortly before 6.30 p.m.

The busy road was closed towards Pork Pie Island County at its junction with Pasley Road for almost two hours.

A lamppost, struck by one of the vehicles, was damaged and workers from the city’s highways were called in to ensure his safety.

A spokeswoman for the Leicestershire police said, “We received the initial call at 6:27 pm for a road collision involving two vehicles involving a heavy vehicle and a car.

“The driver of the car was taken to the Royal Medicare in Leicester with injuries that are not believed to be fatal or changing.

“The road was reopened at 8:22 p.m.”

The Glenhills Way County Section is closed from Pork Pie Island to its junction with Pasley Road, Eyres Monsell

