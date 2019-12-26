advertisement

Many people have very specific beauty regimes that they adhere to for months, years, or even decades. You can’t really judge anyone who does what he thinks he should do to preserve his appearance, but when you throw bootleg products into the mix, the risks of unintended self-harm increase dramatically.

A new report from the CDC is a good example of how an otherwise harmless beauty routine can cause serious problems, including life-threatening complications. It details the fate of a 47-year-old Sacramento woman and her habit of applying skin-relieving cream ended up in hospital.

As the CDC report explains, the woman visited her doctor last summer and complained about weakness in her limbs and uncomfortable sensations in her arms and legs. Medical staff treated her outpatient and checked her condition, which further deteriorated.

Subsequent blood and urine tests yielded mercury readings that were quite literally outside the charts. She was admitted to hospital and health officials began investigating the cause of the mercury poisoning. The researchers eventually realized that the skin-relieving cream she had routinely applied had slowly poisoned her with organic mercury.

The fact that it was organic mercury is significant because, unlike some contaminated products containing towering mercury levels, the mercury content of the cream that the woman used was much lower. This may seem like a good thing, but the opposite is actually true. When exposed to a lower concentration of organic mercury, the woman was able to continue using the product for a long period of time before noticing symptoms and ultimately causing more damage.

“Despite long-term chelation therapy, the patient remains unable to articulate himself or take care of himself, requiring continuous tube feeding for nutritional support,” the CDC writes.

The CDC notes that an investigation into the source of the mercury in the product itself is still ongoing, but warns against the use of creams or lotions that may have come from illegal sources.

