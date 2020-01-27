advertisement

Most people enjoy a good slice of pizza when times get tough. This magical combination of hot cheese and crispy carbohydrates is comfortingly comforting. But for a woman, pizza has a special place in her heart.

The U.S. Air Force veteran, Aleen N. Johnson, has been struggling with mental health issues at a young age.

In an attempt to address her depression issues, 24-year-old Aleen chose exercise and pizza to feel strong and focused. And funny tattoos of the legendary junk food can be found everywhere on your body.

Aleen, known to her 174,000 Instagram followers as “The Fit Pizza Girl”, regularly publishes pictures with her pizza motifs and motif signatures. Not surprisingly, there are many pictures in which she enjoys a hot piece.

Aleen is now a successful model and has grown from a quirky Instagram star to a star on the covers of Australian Playboy and FHM. However, not everything was normal.

I tried my first suicide at the age of 15 because I had been bullied, insulted and molested by other students for years.

Instead of looking for help, I kept everything inside because I didn’t feel that someone was actively taking the right path to help me on a personal level.

Aleen joined the military in 2013 in search of meaning. Unfortunately, she continued to suffer from poor mental health:

Veterans commit suicide every day. Still, we feel “uncomfortable” or uncomfortable when people talk about their problems. So many of us suffer from battle wounds such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, etc., and yet no changes are made due to the unfortunate invisibility of these wounds.

As service members, we hide our pain behind temporary gratification because worrying about our mental health can not only make us incapable and unreliable in our work environment.

After another attempted suicide, Aleen spent some time in the hospital. But she didn’t want to let her depression hit her.

Aleen focused on fitness and – of course – her love of pizza and was able to make positive changes in her life:

I knew I had to change something and I was ready to take risks. In June 2019, I took part in my first power lifting competition and took 2nd place in the junior ranking. At the same time, my passion for pizza was awakened.

As a passionate advocate of mental health, Aleen uses her platform to help others who have had similar difficulties:

I’m still shocked to see myself on the cover of these two established magazines. But I’ve struggled where I am today, and it only shows that if you stop allowing others to dictate your future and happiness, you can go far.

I will continue to be a voice for those who feel they don’t have one, and although I have to overcome my own triggers and struggles every day.

More philosophically, Aleen added:

Everyone always asks me, “Why pizza?” “Why not,” I say. It is always the smallest things in life that keep us healthy.

According to Aleen, her entry into the modeling world has had a positive impact on her self-confidence and she now hopes to inspire others:

The shots were all I could have asked for and my photographers made me feel worth it. I hope I can be the woman who built her own confidence by building others.

Not a product of my mental illness, not worried about being accepted by people who cannot accept themselves. I just want to be the pizza girl.

I wish Aleen the best of luck as she continues to raise mental health awareness and self-esteem while rocking her unique and delicious body art.

If you are a victim of bullying and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Bullying UK (part of Family Lives) Sunday at 0808 800 2222.

If you are affected by any of these issues and would like to speak to someone in confidence, please do not suffer alone. Call Samaritans free on 24 hour anonymous phone number 116 123.

If you feel stressful thoughts and feelings, the Campaign against the Poor Life (CALM) supports you. They are open 365 days a year from 5 p.m. to midnight. Their country number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a web chat service if you don’t like to make calls.

