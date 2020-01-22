advertisement

When it comes to food, we naturally expect a good level of hygiene – especially from chains that we all know and love.

In fact, it’s great if you line up at Subway to get your Marinara meatballs with hearty Italian bread, and you see the staff putting on their plastic gloves to put your submarine together in the most hygienic way.

So you can imagine the horror of a woman when she expected the usual service, just to spot a worker with his hands behind his counter in his pants.

The woman who visited a store in Accrington, Lancashire, described her as “absolutely disgusting” and vowed never to visit the store again.

In a photo taken at the store, a man appears to have his hand on the back of his pants, which is visibly part of the subway uniform.

When the picture first appeared online, it was shared with the heading “I’m glad I don’t eat in the Accy Subway”. Worker scratched his ass! “

The woman who took the photo did not want to be named, but said to the Lancashire Telegraph:

I didn’t eat, but I waited with my partner, who had something to eat.

I just looked around and saw it, and then I decided for a minute to take a photo and post it on Snapchat and Facebook.

It is absolutely disgusting and I will not get back on this subway. I said to my partner: “Did you see that? You just ate and he does. ”It’s just wrong on so many levels.

This particular branch of the chain has a five-star hygiene rating. The anonymous mother of three, however, said she felt “sick” and concerned about the dangers of cross-contamination.

It makes me sick. Some people say that they put on gloves before serving food, but that’s not the point, they have to get the gloves with their hands first.

It’s just outrageous to think we could eat in there.

There is a risk of cross contamination and you should not do that there.

According to the release, a Subway spokesman said:

We have high expectations of all franchisees and their employees and we require that all businesses adhere to strict hygiene standards.

We have contacted the relevant franchisee, who will continue to take care of it with his employees.

Hyndburn City Council, Paul Cox, has asked the woman to take the photo for the City Council’s food safety team to examine.

