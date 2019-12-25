advertisement

A woman who was arrested on Monday for the Waterford shootout was released without charge.

The shootout took place on Monday afternoon in front of a shop on Carrickpherish Road in Waterford.

Meanwhile, the victim of the shooting at the University Hospital Waterford intensive care unit continues to be in critical condition after surgery with at least two gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The friend of the gunfight had been picked up on Monday afternoon by a friend and driven to Carrickpherish Road in town when the man asked his companion to stop the car near the Mount Suir Apartments.

It is believed that the injured met two men outside a shop in the area, but a number are said to have broken out between them.

It is believed that one of the men pulled out a pistol and shot the injured person in the stomach and chest at least twice.

It is believed that the two men fled to a nearby house and that Gardaí was later given access to the building with armor.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested along with two men (30 and 32 years old) who remain in custody on Lake Garda.

Gardaí will prepare a file for the DPP.

