It’s the cycle of modern love: a man sends a completely outrageous message to a woman in a dating app, and she makes him visible to the weirdness that he is.

Through the veil of a screen, people try to get away with things that they simply would never say in real life. Her keyboards are both a shield and a weapon – armed to deliver unwanted insults and defend them with snappy, dark messages.

Dating apps are particularly productive for this: a battlefield for one-liners and irritated rejection. In the case of Katie Pfeffer, the man who wrote to her probably wouldn’t have expected his father to go into the equation.

The subject of this social media spanking: a not so charming, not so sweet-talking man who decided to talk to Katie. Unfortunately, his message did not get the answer he was looking for – probably because it is a cocktail of horrors.

The man wrote in a message to Katie, “Are you one of those hot girls who just get on your nerves?” Because your biography looks like this. “

First, he’s clearly an idiot. Second, he didn’t consider how Katie would respond to such a message – it turned out that his father was fairly easy to find online.

After sending a message to his father saying, “Sorry about the random message. I just thought you should know how your son talks to women, “Katie wrote on Twitter:” Found this man’s father [Instagram] in five minutes, never underestimate a girl’s research skills. “

The tweet was very well received by their followers and generated more than 243,000 likes and 15,000 retweets. But that’s not all – some interesting revelations have emerged from the reveal, including where he works and other women who tell Katie about her own online experience with the same man.

Katie wrote in a follow-up tweet: “@GeneralMills Since posting this, four girls have given me news that this man is offensive, manipulative, and racist. I also found that he was an intern for your company If you want to know more, please send me an email. “

Amidst the numerous supportive tweets, the responses to the original post aren’t particularly nice. A man wrote: “My family knows this woman’s family personally. She has a severe form of fetal alcohol syndrome that sometimes leads to delusions and emotional problems. We apologize for this episode.”

Another user wrote: “Yes, you madman, and I regret anyone who has the misfortune to get into a relationship with you.” Another man replied: “Just another example of a woman being exaggerated and causing problems she shouldn’t be part of. ‘

Due to the rampant misogyny of women, however, important tweets appear. In short, one user wrote:

Man starts interacting with woman, is disrespectful. Woman stands for herself.

You: Oh my god, how dare you stand up for yourself and demand respect? It’s just too much to ask women to do. Don’t date us if you hate us.

Fair play, Katie, fair play.

