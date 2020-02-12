Tributes poured in for a well-known Derby character who was “worshiped by everyone” in the city.

Pip Southall died suddenly and just 59 years old on Tuesday, February 4.

Her heart failed after suffering from a blood clot in a major vein.

He was placed in an intensive care unit at the Royal Derby Hospital where doctors fought tirelessly to save his life.

But he died tragically an hour later with his loving family by his side.

Pip was known to be the most popular bartender at Falstaff pub on Silver Hill Road.

The Derby County, Ashbourne Road enthusiast was renowned for his pub quizzes and lightning-fast humor.

A talented writer and poet, he successfully launched his own magazine called The Free in 2012, which he co-edited with his wife Elaine.

(Image: Elaine Southall)

The publication was in its 27th issue when he lost his life.

Her widow, Elaine Southall, said she found comfort in knowing that Derby was mourning her monumental loss with her.

“Everywhere you go in Derbyshire we meet at least three people who know him and want a natter,” said the 56-year-old.

“I consider myself truly honored to have had the love of a man so loved, it is a comfort to have the city in mourning with me.

“Pip and I were punk friends, but we didn’t get together until 2010, getting married on the hottest October 1 of all time in 2011.

“We loved each other deeply.”

Pip, an avid cricketer and dart player, was born in Newcastle-under-Lyme and moved to Derby when he was young with his adoptive parents.

He attended Bemrose Grammar School for Boys where his former head teacher described him as the brightest boy she had ever taught.

And when he wasn’t traveling across the country after Derby County, punk bands, and windmills, he was looking for new pubs to try.

He was the editor of Derby Drinker, the real Derby newspaper for 11 years.

Elaine continued: “Someone said to me recently,” We didn’t have Google at the time, we had Pip. “

Pip and Elaine Southall on their wedding day in 2011

(Image: Elaine Southall)

“He had moved to York to be with me, but circumstances brought us back to Derby.

“We lived in the house in which he grew up, making it our own.

“Pip loved every second of working for The Free. He was delighted when we were given new photos to use and worked hard to give a good, accurate and interesting review as possible.

“He was just as passionate about writing his weekly quiz, Dr. Pippen’s Paradoxical Perlustrations, an unusual and extremely popular quiz that, with his quick and light humor, was more of a performance than a quiz.

“The outpouring of love, grief and shock on social media is a testament to this wonderful, kind and intelligent man.”

Pip was also recognized as a meticulous proofreader when he worked for the former Derby Telegraph columnist Anton Rippon at Anton’s publishing house, Breedon Books.

Anton said: “Pip worked for me at Breedon Books in the early 90’s and we quickly became close friends. He had an easy charm and we always felt good with him.

“He was intelligent, worldly, knowledgeable – although I panicked once when I saw that he had gotten hold of a tube of super glue, he was sometimes prone to accidents.

“He didn’t have a bad bone in his body and he was a great Derby champion. I will miss him terribly.”

A fundraiser was organized for Pip’s funeral.

Anyone interested in making a donation can follow the link here.

