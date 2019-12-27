advertisement

A New Zealand woman is looking for the 17C piece, hoping that she can turn a 30,000-foot conversation into a Christmas romance.

The woman, who did not want to be named, boarded Air NZ flight NZ0441 from Auckland to Wellington on Monday when the pretty stranger sat next to her.

Friendly, talkative and well-dressed, he left her longing for the short flight behind to learn more about him.

Now the woman’s sister – who was on the same flight with her eight-month-old baby – has asked the New Zealand Herald for help finding the man.

“Everyone loves a love story and we were hoping that this could be the start of a Christmas romance,” said the woman’s sister.

The woman was known to be picky about men, and this was a special occasion, her sister said.

“It’s a big deal that someone catches your eye.

“So if you are the 17th century man, she really wants to have the opportunity to have a drink and keep talking.”

However, details are rare.

“He was very tall, handsome, dark hair – I don’t remember the color of his eyes without being creepy,” said the woman’s sister.

He was also an engineer and moved from Wellington to Auckland two months ago.

He has eight siblings and flew home for Christmas to see his mother on the Kapiti coast. And it was his family-oriented character that really caught the woman’s eye.

When he saw the two women traveling with a baby, he offered them their place to go, if it was easier to take care of the young woman.

He was very talkative during the flight and told them that he would visit his mother for Christmas as most of his brothers and sisters were in Australia.

The woman, who works for a modeling agency, didn’t usually hit the eyes because she was very picky, her sister said.

When boys chased her at night, she often gave them wrong numbers – or her sister’s number instead.

“So around three in the morning I got calls from men who asked me where did you go,” said the woman’s sister.

“And I’m like” Oh my god “.”

However, the woman’s sister said that seeing the shoe on the other foot and the woman interested in a man is now paying off.

“We really want her to meet someone who is nice,” she said.

“We are not sure if he is single and maybe we will find him and he will tell us that he has a girlfriend, but it is Christmas time and everyone likes a happy ending.

“We just hope this could be one.”

Originally published as a woman looking for puzzles man from 17th place

