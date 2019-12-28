advertisement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (KRISTEN RARY, WTOC) – A woman was on a Christmas day mission to ensure that people in a nursing home in Savannah felt vacation love.

She made more than a hundred gift bags and personally delivered them to residents.

Charmele Thomas went to the Riverview Apartments to make sure everyone had someone this Christmas.

advertisement

She says she noticed that many people were alone when she visited her grandmother.

“We have some tissue, that is something they really love, we have word searches, we have a card that I actually wrote in. Every card is written by hand,” Thomas said.

Everything to make them feel loved.

“So I go to different nursing homes and help the elderly around me,” Thomas said.

She commented: ‘They are the pillars for why we are today. And I chose to do it because of my grandmother because she was a very sweet, big-hearted person! “

Some residents were brought to tears.

“It’s so nice for people to send things to people who normally don’t get things,” said Carolina McGowan, a nursing home resident.

They say they are grateful and for many of them this was their only Christmas event.

Thomas said she plans to turn this event into a consistent project entitled “Truckies Truckers” after her grandmother.

advertisement