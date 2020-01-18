advertisement

In May 2015, Dannii Wright went with her partner for a day trip to Alton Towers theme park in Staffordshire.

At the time, 5’5 “Dannii weighed in at 23st 7lb, and wore size 34 clothing. She knew she would not be able to ride the rides.

However, the 27-year-old was told that she would go on one of the rides, called Thirteen, because the runners are tied with a barbell on their knees, rather than with a harness on the shoulder.

“I knew I couldn’t adapt but I tried,” said Dannii of Anstey to LeicestershireLive.

“The bar fell on my knee, but I couldn’t put it in place.

“A man pushed the bar down and it clicked, but all along the way, I felt like it was going to explode.”

When the trip was over, Dannii’s bar was cleared quickly before everyone else and soon after it was announced that the trip was down.

“I was devastated,” she said.

“All the way back, I was so embarrassed.

“This is the moment that gave me a boost to get healthy.”

Dannii before and after her transformation

(Image: Dannii Wright)

I didn’t care about my appearance

The trip to the Alton Towers was when she was at her height, and she was determined to make a big lifestyle change.

“Before, I ate a lot of garbage and take-out,” she said.

“I wouldn’t know when to stop. I didn’t care how I looked – I was in denial.”

Dannii followed a strict diet, adopting her own “4-3” diet, in which she limited the amount she ate three days a week.

Her efforts helped reduce her stomach size and get her body used to smaller portions.

“I did not weigh myself because I did not want to be disappointed if I did not lose as much as I hoped,” she added.

Instead, every week, Dannii went to her mother, who measured her waist and arms and tracked her weight loss in inches instead of pounds.

When she got to about 15 stones, she decided that she was going to start taking exercise classes because she had been too big before.

“My sister Emma started clubbing and said it would be good for me to go too,” said Dannii.

“Even though I had 15 stones, I decided to push myself and I really enjoyed it, even if I was broken at the end.

“I did it two days a week and started to notice a difference quickly.”

Dannii after losing 14 stones

(Image: Dannii Wright)

In addition to the exercise class, she started walking her dog three times a day and attended a power hoop class, which involves hula hooping with a weighted hoop.

Dannii said it helped her tone her stomach.

“The best type of shock”

About 18 months after her weight loss started, and just when she started taking the power-hooping class, she had a different surprise – Dannii discovered she was pregnant.

“I started to have stomach pain and I thought something was wrong,” she said.

“I did a test and found out that I was pregnant. It was a big shock, but the best type of shock.”

Throughout her pregnancy, she changed her diet and ate the recommended 2,000 calories per day to give her unborn son what he needed, while trying to stay healthy.

“The only thing that was difficult was the cravings,” she said.

“I really wanted cheese, so I would eat a Babybel.”

She maintained her weight throughout her pregnancy and on July 26, 2017, her son Noah was born.

After Noah was born and while breastfeeding, she was not worried about her weight, she could only think of taking care of Noah.

“I got up and ate cereal in the middle of the night,” she added.

As Noah grew up, she began to fear gaining weight, so she began taking regular walks with Noah, increasing the distance from three to seven miles.

Now, almost five years later, Dannii has lost a whopping 14th and now weighs around 9th.

“It takes time, but I try to improve myself”

However, this radical transformation was not perfect and she had to face some side effects of weight loss.

“I actually went the other way,” she said.

“I can’t eat anything with oil, especially tasty things. I won’t even touch a sausage roll.

“If I see my partner even making a pasta dish with oil, I start to panic.

“It takes time, but I try to improve myself.”

Due to her eating problems, Dannii now attends an eating disorder clinic to try to help her overcome her fears.

Dannii says, however, that sweet foods are less of a problem and that she has cakes and cookies at home, so that she can have fun.

Dannii (L) with her sister Emma after an exercise class

(Image: Dannii Wright)

Another problem she had to face, which she did not expect, was excess skin, a problem she felt very embarrassed about.

“I see women in TV shows and movies with their perfect bodies and I am really jealous,” said Dannii.

“It makes me really emotional.

“Before watching a movie, I do my research to see how much nudity there is, because if there is a lot of it, I can’t watch it because I have such great anxiety.

She says the skin she left on her belly means that she doesn’t feel comfortable wearing a bikini or anything with straps.

“I always wear loose clothing to hide it,” she added.

“I always feel like I’m fat because of all the skin.”

Even if things are not perfect, she says that she does not regret her change of lifestyle because it made her feel much better.

“I would say to people who were in the same situation as me that they should definitely try to lose weight because it has so many health benefits,” she said.

“I would always help anyone who asked me for help with losing weight.

“People just need to be aware of excess skin and other issues, because I didn’t expect it.”

She added, “I never thought I would get here.

“Five years later, I have a child and I am in good health.”

