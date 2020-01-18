advertisement

An elderly woman with an alleged broken leg was left waiting in an ambulance for more than three hours Thursday evening.

The woman was playing at the Arbroath Indoor Bowling Club when she fell on the ice just before 2 p.m.

Other bowlers called 999 immediately, but she was forced to wait lying on the ground for more than three hours before the paramedics arrived.

advertisement

The Scottish Ambulance Service called the club around 3:30 p.m. to say that the ambulance would arrive in half an hour, but it did not arrive at the Cairnie Road site until after 5 p.m.

A melon who saw the incident said, “This woman fell on the ice and we think she may have a broken leg.

“We called the ambulance around 1:50 p.m. or 1:55 p.m., but they still weren’t there at 4:30 p.m.

“There were people working here with her and her boyfriend, but it was shocking that it took so long for an ambulance.

“She is aware, but what if she was not?”

Club director Jim Burnett was among those caring for the woman after her fall.

Speaking before the woman was taken to the hospital, he said, “The incident is not fatal, but the lady fell to the ground and we are not allowed to move her.

“The ambulance service called and said there were two major incidents going on, so there isn’t much they can do until one is free.

“She is comfortable but the biggest problem is that she is lying on the ground and there are about 80 people in the stadium.

“It’s a bit ridiculous but if there are major incidents going on, what can you do?”

An ambulance finally arrived after 5 p.m., ending the ordeal of the woman struck.

In February of last year, a Perthshire woman had to wait more than two hours for an ambulance after falling unconscious in the Loch Tay area.

The woman collapsed with a 65/50 blood pressure reading, but it took two hours and 14 minutes for an ambulance to reach her.

The Scottish Ambulance Service prioritizes life-threatening incidents and paramedics aim to respond to these emergency calls within eight minutes.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “At the time of this call, we were experiencing very high demand; all our calls are listed in order of priority in order to guarantee absolute priority to the sickest and most seriously ill patients.

“We will contact the patient to apologize.”

advertisement