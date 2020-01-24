advertisement

A woman launched a petition calling on the government to force all murderers to apologize to the families of their victims before they can be released on parole.

Jess Peck launched the online campaign called Stefan’s Law in memory of her brother-in-law to try to get 100,000 signatures, which would require the issue to be discussed in Parliament.

Jess, 31, from Mountsorrel, launched the petition after her brother-in-law Stefan Pakeerah was murdered by Warren Leblanc 16 years ago.

Leblanc, now 32, recognized the murder at Leicester Crown Court in 2014 and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 13 years.

He is expected to be released on parole on Monday.

Patrick Pakeerah, who is Stefan’s father and Jess’s stepfather, does not want him released because he never apologized for the murder.

On February 25, 2004, Leblanc lured his friend to school Stefan, Anstey, in a forest near his house in Stokes Wood Park, in New Parks, where he inflicted more than 60 injuries with a claw hammer and a kitchen knife.

“I’m doing this for Stefan and for Patrick,” said Jess. “But I also do it for all the families who will be in the same situation as us.

“We had a wonderful and loving boy who was taken from us in the most horrible way and yet the killer never regretted so much.

Stefan’s Law campaign

(Image: Jess Peck)

“This petition aims to ensure that the murderers must apologize to the families of the victims before they can be released on parole.

“How could someone accept what he has done and be able to be released into society if he has not even said sorry?”

Mr. Pakeerah, a 57-year-old official from Leicester supports the peititon.

He said, “He never once showed remorse for what he did.

“To me, that means he did not accept full responsibility for the crime and the fact that he murdered my son.

“Until he shows some remorse for his actions, he should not be released because he cannot be completely rehabilitated.

Warren Lebalnc and his victim Stefan Pakeerah

(Image: PA)

“I am proud and grateful to Jess for launching this petition. I just hope people will support it and get 100,000 signatures to try to get there. “

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “An oral hearing has been scheduled for the review of Warren Leblanc’s parole and is scheduled to take place in January.

“The job of the Parole Board is to determine if someone would pose a significant risk to the public after their release.

“The panel will carefully consider a range of evidence, including details of the original evidence and any evidence of behavior change. We do it with great care and public safety is our number one priority. “

