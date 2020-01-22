advertisement

A pedestrian who died after being involved in a taxi collision in the Evington area of ​​Leicester has been named.

Natasha Baker, 37, died in hospital following the incident, involving a blue Vauxhall Vivaro minibus, at Coleman Road, near the entrance to the general hospital, at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 11 .

A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police in Leicestershire said. He has since been released but is still under investigation, the force added.

Detective Constable Charlotte Wright of the Serious Force Collision Investigation Unit today issued a new call for information.

A police cordon at the accident site at Coleman Road, Evington

(Image: Adrian Troughton)

“I would still like to speak to anyone who was on Coleman Road in the wee hours of Saturday, January 11, but who has not yet come forward,” she said.

“Please reject your mind.”

“If you think you have information, however insignificant it may be, it is not too late to talk to us.

“My condolences and thoughts remain with Ms. Baker’s loved ones at this time.”

Contact the police at 101.

