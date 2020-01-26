advertisement

A woman in her forties remains at Tallaght Hospital on Sunday, where she is treated after being found in desperate condition in front of a property where the bodies of three young children were found on Friday.

The discovery occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in a home in Parsons Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin. The children were named by gardaí as Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla McGinley (3).

Gardaí hopes to speak to the woman in her forties about what happened in the house. The woman is the mother of the children.

The emergency services were alerted by a taxi driver who found the woman on the street on Friday evening and took her home to Parson’s court.

When the driver arrived at the house, he saw a message instructing not to go upstairs but to call 999 instead.

It is believed that the children’s father, Andrew McGinley, came into the house from work around the same time.

When Gardaí and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, the children in the house were declared dead.

It was unclear how long they had been dead.

A woman leaves flowers in front of the house in Parson’s yard in Newcastle, where the bodies of three children were found. Photo: Collins

Suddenly

Parsons Court is a private estate with houses and apartments. It is believed that two of the children attended Scoil Chrónáin in Rathcoole.

The scene remains sealed off by Gardaí and the children’s bodies were removed from the estate on Saturday after 10 a.m. and brought to the morgue of the city.

The scene was examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau, and Deputy State Pathologist Margot Bolster was also present.

Sources said all the murder investigation resources were made available for the case.

Flowers can be seen in front of the house where the bodies of three children were found in a house in Newcastle. Photo: Collins

A family liaison officer, who is in contact with Mr. McGinley and the extended family, has been appointed, according to Gardaí.

Flowers were staged on Saturday.

Dimensions

A special mass was held in the St. Finian Church and a condolence book was opened.

Pastor Fr. Kevin Doherty told the Irish Times on Saturday that those attending the Mass “have no words to say except our presence.”

“We pray especially for parents and children and have just talked about the darkness coming but the light among us is present and that each of us will be a light for the other.”

A father of four, whose children played with the McGinley children in a local playground, said: “They were just normal little children … they played out there and were happy.”

Flowers can be seen in front of the house at Parson-Hof. Photo: Collins

The man, who lives near Parson’s farm with his family, said the community was “shocked”.

“It’s something you don’t want to hear. You always think it will happen in other places, you don’t think it will happen on your doorstep,” he said.

Community councilor Emer Higgins said the Newcastle community and surrounding areas were “heartbroken”.

“This is just an unthinkable tragedy. We are really closely linked in Newcastle, Rathcoole and Saggart. We are all heartbroken,” said Fine Gael City Council.

“The congregation came together this morning to pray for the family, and my own thoughts and prayers are with everyone who mourns with them. I think in times like these it’s really good that a community comes together. “

Tusla said on Saturday that it would provide the necessary support under a critical incident protocol developed by the South Dublin Child and Youth Welfare Committee.

The log is activated after serious incidents that could affect a community.

If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, contact the Samaritans at 116 123.

