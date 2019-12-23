advertisement

Orangeburg, SC – A Clarendon County woman accused of falsifying over $ 13,000 worth of checks from a former Santee employer has been arrested.

According to the authorities, 33-year-old Meagan Cheek is subject to a third-degree break-in, two fraudulent cases of breach of trust, five cases of counterfeiting and one case of Petit Larceny.

Officials report to ABC Columbia News that Lakeside Landscaping owners have noted inconsistencies in their financial records for the business, which resulted in Cheek’s release in November.

Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators have traced stolen checks to companies in Clarendon County and Orangeburg County where the authorities state that the checks have been cashed.

Cheek was arrested after Clarendon County bank employees began to become suspicious of the checks that were being presented.

According to the Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office, an incident report documented the fake amount of approximately $ 13,439 on behalf of the company.

During a hearing today, December 23, 2019 (Monday), Cheek was given an amount of $ 7,500 in cash or pledge.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenel published a brief statement on the alleged crime and said:

“This woman took exactly the people who gave her a job,” said the sheriff. “When she gets fired, she goes back hours to steal more.”

