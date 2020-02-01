advertisement

LEBANON COUNTY, PA (WPMT) – A woman with cervical and ovarian cancer is struggling to get the treatment she says she desperately needs.

Ashley Menser, 36, pleaded guilty during a hearing last week after stealing $ 109.63 in items from a Weis supermarket in 2018.

Menser’s mother says that her daughter’s oncology appointment to discuss possible operations was scheduled the same day of the hearing.

It was suddenly put on hold when Judge Samuel Kline Menser gave a prison sentence of 7 to 10 months at the Lebanese County Correctional Facility.

“She was very upset,” said Stephanie Bashore, mother. “She kept saying that I don’t want to die in prison and that’s what will happen.”

Menser was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and was actively seen and treated in Penn State Hershey.

“Ashley has often told me that she knows she has done wrong, that she knows she has to repay her debt, but she doesn’t want to do it now, she doesn’t want to die in jail,” Bashore added.

However, this is not the first time that Menser has come into contact with the law.

Court reports show that in 2018 she committed a shoplifting. In 2017, she also pleaded guilty to shoplifting along with a DUI and other traffic violations.

Menser’s lawyer says that although he understands the court’s decision based on his client’s past, he believes there are other options that can work.

“We think house arrest is a suitable place where she can spend the time that the state requires of her,” said Scott Feeman, attorney.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman calls the judge in the case to release Menser.

“That is the thing I am most concerned about, why would you want to deny someone the opportunity to meet her medical team to find out what the next appropriate course of action is that could have life-changing consequences,” said Fetterman .

“I don’t think it serves anyone’s interest, certainly not hers, certainly not justifications, and certainly not the public, because it is clearly not a danger to public security,” he added.

Menser is not currently being detained in the medical department of the prison and is not receiving treatment for her cancer.

We tried to reach Judge Kline for comment on the matter, but we heard nothing.

“This is not about getting away with something or her responsibilities or anything, she just wants to live,” Bashore said.

Feeman says that a motion has been submitted for reconsidering and changing the sentence.

A hearing is not yet planned, but is expected to take place within ten days.

