Gardaí in Cork started questioning a man (55) last night about a knife attack on a family in the city who left a woman (47) in critical condition in the hospital.

The man from the Mayfield area was arrested by Gardaí, who was assisted by armed members of the Regional Support Unit. He was in the Silversprings area in the north of the city just after 11 p.m. last night.

The arrest came after a major Garda search after a man was given access to a house on Middle Glanmire Road in Montenotte, where he attacked the woman and three other members of her family.

The woman received a stab wound to the chest, while another woman (26) received a stab wound to the upper body and a boy (10) received a stab wound to the chest.

A third woman (18), who was also in the house at the time, was slightly injured and all four were treated on site by HSE paramedics before being ambulance taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The 47-year-old woman is believed to have deteriorated overnight and is in critical condition, while the 26-year-old woman and the boy have suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old woman and 26-year-old boy continue to be treated at CUH, and gardaí hopes to get permission from doctors to speak to them later. The 18-year-old woman was released.

It is believed that the man is known to the family and was taken into the house by a family member last night because gardaí found no trace of forced access to the property, which is a double bungalow.

The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows suspects to be detained for up to 24 hours. The man is detained at Mayfield Garda Station for questioning.

In the meantime, Gardaí closed the house last night and Garda technical experts are conducting a forensic investigation of the scene, but it is understood that Gardaí has ​​not yet found the knife used for the attack.

