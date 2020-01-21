advertisement

A woman in her twenties injured her face when she was hit with a drink during a fight in the city center.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday on Belvoir Street in Leicester city center after a group started fighting on the street.

advertisement

The woman sustained the injury which, according to Leicestershire police, caused her “major cuts” to her face shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Detectives investigating the attack said they thought some people were filming the fight on their cell phones and asked anyone with pictures – or anyone else who witnessed the incident – to come forward.

Detective Constable Steven Kouzaris, investigator, said: “Belvoir Street is a very busy area, especially at night and in the early hours of the morning. I would like to speak to anyone who has seen what has happened but has not yet contacted the police. “

He added, “Based on investigations to date, I think there are people who may have filmed this incident on their cell phones.

“I would also like to speak to everyone passing through the area, especially the taxi drivers, who have installed a dashboard camera in their vehicle.”

A 29-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of causing serious bodily harm and of attempting to cause actual bodily harm.

A 17-year-old boy from London was arrested on suspicion of causing serious bodily harm and causing actual bodily harm.

They were both released on investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

.

advertisement