A woman who has grabbed a headmistress by the neck after being asked to pick up her daughter has appeared in court for assault.

Melissa Byrne called Errigal College in Letterkenny, Co Donegal on September 26, 2018 after her child had an argument with another student.

When the 37-year-old mother arrived at the school, headmaster Charlie Cannon welcomed her.

After the girl removed books from her locker, she ran past the headmistress.

Then there was an argument between the woman and the headmistress, in which Ms. Byrne grabbed the headmaster with both hands on the neck.

She then urged Mr. Cannon when dozens of other school children fled.

Ms. Byrne appeared at the Letterkenny District Court, where the court was shown video footage of the attack.

A short time later, Gardaí arrived at the scene and Ms. Byrne was arrested.

The court heard that the defendant also attacked two other parents outside the school a few weeks before the headmaster was attacked.

Garda sergeant Jim Collins told how Ms. Byrne got involved in an argument with other parents outside the school campus on Kilmacrennan Road on September 6, 2018.

She grabbed Ann Marie Coleman’s hair with one hand and scratched her face with the other, causing bleeding, cuts, and bruising.

Then she attacked a second woman, Catriona Warnock, grabbed her hair, pulled her head down and slapped her face three times. The injured person received injuries including a cut lip.

However, none of the women needed medical attention.

Attorney Patsy Gallagher said his client was concerned that CCTV recordings of the incident would be played in court and claimed she was responding to a “clash” between Mr. Cannon and her daughter.

“She intervened incorrectly and inappropriately, but that was annoying for her,” said Gallagher. “It is only fair for all parties that video surveillance is played.”

Mr. Gallagher said there was a “general melee” outside of school that was “unsightly and inappropriate”.

He added that Ms. Byrne from Whitethorn Grove, Letterkenny, is not the only one charged with this situation.

“We also have to be aware that these are all parents, grandparents, colleagues and friends near a school. Young teenagers are still involved here and this could have an impact on the future, ”he added.

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned matters related to the preparation of impact assessments for the victims and instructed Ms. Byrne to contact the probation and social service to prepare reports.

He also said that he could consider the possibility of a restorative justice in this case. Ms. Byrne will return to the Letterkenny District Court on April 6th.

