advertisement

A woman from Scotland has warned those who bite their nails urgently after their friend’s habit of biting their nails has resulted in a potentially fatal infection.

Karen Peat shared cruel photos of her unnamed friend’s finger in public, which was visibly swollen with a yellow-colored blister. This person was brought to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary after biting his nail so deeply that he got an infection.

advertisement

Terrifyingly, they had to undergo emergency finger surgery when the infection spread their arms. If they had left it much longer, it could have cost them their lives.

Karen contacted Facebook on January 7th and asked other nail artists to think twice before giving themselves a cheeky bite.

Although generally considered a bad habit, the health implications of this social faux pas are rarely considered, which is why Karen’s dark post provides sobering reading.

A message to the nail biters out there STOP !!! Someone I know who prefers to remain nameless, who bites his nails, had to be taken to the Royal Infirmary in Glasgow today for emergency surgery because he bit his nails too deeply and had an infection in his finger.

This person had been with two chemists in the past few days and had spoken to two different pharmacists who had advised using magnesium sulfate and still keeping it covered. When she finally went to A&E this morning, they were told if they could stay much longer were fatal because the infection ran up their arm, hence the emergency surgery!

So please stop biting your nails !!

Karen gave an update on her friend’s recovery process and said:

In the next few days, surgery will be done and a drop of antibiotics will be dropped, and that’s what it looks like now. PS minus a nail on the finger, which may never grow back, but on the positive side, one nail less for her to bite!

According to Healthline, biting nails carries numerous risks, including infections, tissue damage, and abnormal growth.

This habit can also lead to changes in the appearance of your nails, more frequent colds and other illnesses, and damage to teeth due to the hardness of the nails.

Stopping chewing your nails can be difficult, but you can start by keeping your nails short, doing a manicure, or seasoning your nails to make them taste uncomfortable.

advertisement