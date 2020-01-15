advertisement

A mother reported her own daughter to the authorities after she became suspicious of her sudden luxury lifestyle.

The bizarre story started in January 2018 when former star and model designer Emily Evans-Schreiber from Northamptonshire in the UK was asked to take care of her older grandmother Rosina Evans.

The woman over the age of 90 was diagnosed with dementia, and Evans-Schreiber moved to a nearby house from London to help.

According to the Daily Mail, Evans-Schreiber, who was previously a fashion designer at Cara and Poppy Delevingne, went bankrupt at just £ 40 ($ 75) after she recently lost her job.

But between April and December of this year, Evans-Schreiber made 42 transactions from her grandmother’s bank account to her own account after the older woman approved a mandate that allowed her granddaughter to take over her finances.

The celebrity and his mother soon flew on vacation around the world, including to Los Angeles, and were enthusiastic about chic hotels, designer outfits and cosmetic treatments.

Evans-Schreiber’s mother, Clare, was “concerned” about the sudden change in her lifestyle and reported it to the police, who carried out a series of transactions in the woman’s account under terms such as “bills”, “care” and “savings” noted BBC reports.

media_cameraSocialite Emily Evans clerk was reported by her own mother. Picture: Facebook / Emily Evans-Schreiber

They also uncovered a number of “luxury products” such as designer clothing, shoes and accessories.

The authorities found that Evans-Schreiber had stolen a total of £ 230,251 ($ A434,805) from her grandmother and that she had only £ 5516 ($ 10,416) left.

Evans-Schreiber pleaded guilty to theft and pleaded guilty to theft last week in Northampton’s Crown Court.

Prosecutor Lynsey Knott told judge Rebecca Crane that the young mother had previously “lived high life” in London and used her grandmother’s money to fund a “lavish lifestyle” – surgical cosmetic treatments (and), according to the Daily Mail high quality shopping ”.

“She couldn’t have afforded it without money from her grandmother’s account,” said Ms. Knott.

However, Evans-Schreiber’s lawyer Carolina Guiloff claimed that her client was fighting personal demons at the time of the crime. The court heard that she had mental health and alcohol problems and had had domestic violence in the past.

media_cameraEvans-Schreiber was sentenced to two years in prison and suspended for 20 months. Picture: Facebook / Emily Evans-Schreiber

“She was out of control and out of her normal mental state,” Guiloff said, according to the New York Post.

“It would be wrong if you gave the impression that this was a cold and unfeeling woman who had no regard for her grandmother at all.”

In the end, the judge sentenced her to two years in prison and suspended her for 20 months.

Evans-Schreiber also has to complete 150 hours of community service and participate in an alcohol rehab program for six months.

“Don’t come to this court and ask for a second chance,” said Judge Crane.

“That’s what you were given with that sentence.”

Originally released as a model steals $ 434k from her own Nana

