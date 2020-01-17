advertisement

A woman was forced to use Christmas lights to light the hallway of her Derby Homes apartment after the lights stopped working.

Istvanne Toth says that the conditions in her house, in which she has lived since 2017, are “dangerous” due to the lack of light in the hallway and the kitchen.

The 43-year-old man installed Christmas lights in the hallway and had to install a lamp in the kitchen.

Ms. Toth, who suffers from asthma, is also concerned about the humidity and mold that she believes is on the property, which affects the main hallway, as well as the bathroom and one of the bedrooms.

Derby Homes says it will do a full inspection of the lights, as well as testing and inspecting the ventilation system in place to combat condensation.

Ms. Toth said, “We had to use Christmas lights. It is dangerous to climb the stairs.

“We have to use lamps in the kitchen.”

The full-time housekeeper said the apartment, which she rents for £ 380 a month, has had mold problems since moving in.

Mold around one of the property’s windows

(Image: Derbyshire live)

She said that she had tried to clean it several times, but kept coming back, making her “struggle to breathe”.

Ms. Toth, who left Hungary for Derby seven years ago, said that she had contacted Derby Homes several times in the past year to resolve issues related to her property.

She said, “We have had enough. I have been complaining for a year. I was thinking of having a lawyer, but it is so expensive.”

A spokesperson for Derby Homes announced plans to resolve the problems with the premises.

The spokesperson said, “We had some difficulty arranging access to full repairs, but have now managed to arrange an appointment with Ms. Toth for most of the work required.

“We will do a full inspection of the lights that she says are not working, as well as repairing the plasters following a leak.

“We also plan to test and inspect the ventilation system in place to combat condensation.”

