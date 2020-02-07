advertisement

A woman whose renovation waste ended up being thrown near a veterinary hospital was fined.

The unidentified Leicester woman was contacted by investigators from the Harborough District Council’s environmental crimes team after they sifted through the piles of litter for clues to their whereabouts.

The woman had paid someone without a license to dispose of the garbage, and they dumped the van on Fleckney Road, outside of Kibworth, a few yards from the Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital and the London Football Club. city ​​of Kibworth.

She admitted that she did not verify that the person had a valid waste hauler’s permit and that a fixed penalty notice of £ 300 had been issued to her by the council on January 16.

Harborough District Council Environmental Crime Team Finds Where Waste Comes From

Since April 2019, the Harborough District Council has imposed 12 fines for fly dumping offenses.

Councilor Jonathan Bateman, holder of the Harborough District Council’s portfolio for environmental health, said: “The person who dumped this waste should be ashamed of themselves.

“Fortunately, the tenacity of our environmental crime team traced the person who allowed this to happen and fined them accordingly.

“This is another positive result for the team and should serve as a reminder to residents to ensure that they never use unauthorized waste carriers to dispose of their waste.”

Households are legally responsible for all household waste produced on their property. They have a “duty of care” to verify that any person or company disposing of their waste is legally authorized to do so.

Throughout Leicestershire, councils offer bulky waste collections and in Harborough, the district council will collect up to three large household items or 12 bags of waste for a charge of £ 34.17.

The Harborough District Council anti-tip campaign, called Tip Off, continues to encourage people to report cases of tip over and to provide information to assist in investigations.

