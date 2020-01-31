advertisement

A woman found her long-lost dog after discovering his photo on a beer can that promoted animals in a rescue center.

The innovative idea proved successful when two of the four advertised dogs found their home forever and two were waiting for their perfect new owners to come through the door. However, it turned out that not all dogs needed new owners.

Hear about the heartwarming reunion below:

Minnesota’s Monica Mathis was online last week when she came across a story about dog-coated beer cans and was shocked to see a face she recognized.

One of the puppies, Day Day, was the same dog she had lost in Iowa three years earlier.

It is unclear how the puppy got from Iowa to Manatee County (fairly far away), but the dog, whose real name was Hazel, was brought to Manatee County Animal Services, where the employees scanned their microchip. The chip was registered with Monica Mathis, but the contact information was out of date, which meant that the staff at the shelter could not find Hazel’s family.

As it turned out, Monica had lost the information for the microchip, which meant that she could not update her contact information.

Monica told Fox News that she never thought she would see Hazel again if she was missing. So she had to make sure that the dog on the beer can was really the one she had lost.

The stunned owner said:

I pretty much scrolled and saw on Facebook. I said, ‘Oh my god! This is my dog!’

I really thought she was gone, I never thought I would see her again. I had doubts, “Oh my god, it looks like you, but is it really you?”

Monica wasted no time in contacting Manatee County Animal Services and providing all the necessary documentation to prove that Day Day, also known as Hazel, was her dog.

Hans Wohlgefahr of Manatee County Animal Services said:

We saw photos and veterinary files. This dog was such an important part of her family that she had everything to prove that she was her owner.

In no case could we trace them back to this particular owner. It’s a great reminder for people to do these things to enter their profile and make sure that all contact information is up to date.

Monica urged dog owners to keep the information up to date so furry friends can always be found without having to rely on a beer can.

It is an incredible coincidence that Monica discovered Hazel on the beer can, but her reunion was clearly meant that way.

Hopefully Motorworks Brewing will continue to publish pictures of dogs so that every good boy and girl can find the home they deserve forever.

