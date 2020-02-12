A woman has begged a court to allow her to continue living with her husband, even though the police believe he is a threat to her and should be removed from their home.

Leicestershire domestic violence officers believed the woman needed four weeks of “breathing space” to speak to them and social services before making a decision about the future of her marriage.

The officers successfully applied for a court order this week that forced her to live apart from his wife and not attempt to contact her for the month.

However, the couple, whom LeicestershireLive does not identify, appeared side by side at the Leicester Magistrates’ Court to emphasize that the legal measure, known as the Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO), n was not necessary and would cause them financial hardship.

They both went to the witness stand to testify under oath and acknowledged that there had been a number of incidents of violence between them.

However, they insisted that they wanted to stay together.

The woman told the court that her behavior sometimes caused her husband to explode, but that their fighting was often the product of stress related to their daughter’s mental health problems.

He said he had to protect his wife from their daughter, but also admitted that he had recently lost his temper with her because he thought she had cheated on him.

The court learned that there had been five incidents of violence, including the latest police allegation that the man had threatened his wife and destroyed property in their house with a sword.

She also allegedly stabbed him in the past.

He said, “I’m really sorry. I’m terribly embarrassed.

“Things happen in a marriage. I know that violence is totally unacceptable.

“We are both counting on each other. I have no family or friends I can talk to.

“You would make me homeless and, financially, it would paralyze us.

“I would never hurt her.”

He said of the latest incident, “I was mad at her. I found out she was cheating on me and I broke some of my belongings.”

The legal adviser of the magistrates asked him: “It does not seem that it is an isolated incident”.

“She really needs me in the house,” he replied. “We have a mentally ill girl who crushes the house and threatens her with a knife.

“She needs me and I will not hurt her in any way.”

The woman said in court, “We are both trying very hard to make a difference and we both know that our behavior is unacceptable.

“If you place this order, you will ruin our family.

“We are in financial bankruptcy and by putting additional financial pressure on us, we will be destroyed.

“His only choice will be to live in his car. You would make him homeless.

“He is an only child and his parents died.

“We have a mentally ill daughter and she attacks me daily. He has pulled knives in the past.

“We don’t have to fight, but the pressure sometimes makes things very difficult.

“We were left to take care of herself.”

Magistrate Simon Edwards agreed to the police’s request and said to the couple: “We have examined the incident (with the sword) before us today, which is very worrying, like the previous four examples of domestic violence, both of which you accept.

“We have carefully examined the evidence of both parties and, in particular, we note the testimony of the wife and that she does not support the making of this order.

“We have sympathy for the situation we are experiencing. However, we believe that an order of 28 days is necessary.”

The order means that the husband cannot go within 100 meters of their home in the city or contact his wife by any means before the measure expires at 11.59 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.

Speaking after the case, a spokeswoman for the Leicestershire police told LeicestershireLive: “Officers have a duty to safeguard and protect victims at all times and, on occasion, will take the decision to progress with advice or orders to protect against domestic violence.

“The process can be continued without the support of the victim and against their will if it is deemed necessary to protect them from violence or the threat of violence.

“They are designed to provide respite to victims by providing temporary respite to the offender and allowing referral to support services without interference.”

