Police say a pedestrian is in serious condition from a collision with a pickup truck outside the Royal Derby Hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday around 2:20 p.m. and involved a Fiat Doblo pickup truck and an 80-year-old woman.

At the time, Derbyshire Live reported that there was a heavy police presence at Uttoxeter New Road to deal with the accident.

The air ambulance was also present.

The elderly woman was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham, which has a specialized unit, where she remains in serious condition.

Derbyshire police are calling for witnesses.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall said, “We want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who has pictures from on-board cameras.”

Those with information can call DC Marshall at 101 and should quote reference number 20 * 037340.

Derbyshire police can also be contacted via Twitter and Facebook.

