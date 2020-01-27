advertisement

A woman’s body was exhumed from a grave in a Co Kerry cemetery after being buried on a property that another family had bought due to an obvious mistake by the Kerry County Council.

The woman has since been buried on another property at St. John Paul II Cemetery in Listowel, and Council sources believe the two families affected will receive a formal apology.

“The Kerry County Council will not comment on the matter at the request of the affected families and for their privacy,” said the City Council when questioned on Monday.

Radio Kerry reported on Monday that the council had carried out the exhumation and burial. The cemetery was closed to the public on Friday while officials from the Council and HSE environmental health officials were present, as required by law.

Land is only sold when death occurs, and it is believed that three properties were purchased by a family in March last year when a woman died in the 1960s.

This woman’s husband arrived two weeks ago to visit his wife’s grave and noticed that another woman had been buried on the adjacent property.

It goes without saying that the same plot was mistakenly sold twice by the local council.

A person close to the affected families said both were deeply concerned by the way the local authority dealt with the matter.

“The whole thing contributed to the grief of the families,” said the source, adding that no written apology had yet been received from the city council.

“Both families mourn the fact that they are at a very early stage in dealing with grief. For a body as large as the Kerry County Council, dealing with families who are traumatized in this way is inappropriate. “

The city council also did not comment on what measures were taken to determine how the incident occurred or whether it intended to review its procedures in the 154 municipal cemeteries across the county.

