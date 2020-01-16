advertisement

A woman has “minor burns” after a fire in a Cloverdale double on Thursday (Jan. 16), says Surrey Fire Service.

Jerry Siggs, Assistant Chief of Operations for the Surrey Fire Service, said crews responded to a single-storey duplex fire around 11:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, he said, the fire could be seen exiting the site.

There was “severe” fire damage to a unit and a nearby vehicle, Siggs said.

A freelance Black Press Media writer on the scene said the woman had run away from home.

Siggs said she was treated for “minor burns”.

The house, he said, is “uninhabitable”. He added that emergency services are helping the woman, “who will not have a home for the night.”

There is a “non-reckoning” cat, Siggs said.

Residents of the second unit, he said, are “okay” but there has been “little” smoke damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but Siggs said an investigator was at the scene.

