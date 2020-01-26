advertisement

A woman who had almost six times the drinking and driving limit for her second similar offense in three years avoided going to jail.

Katerina Matesa lost control of her car on Queensf Road in Forfar on November 17, narrowly missing a pedestrian after climbing the sidewalk and crashing into another vehicle.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, the 50-year-old pleaded guilty of reckless driving and over-driving after giving a breath reading of 126 micrograms, almost six times the legal limit of 22.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told Matesa, of Kemsley Park, Forfar, that he was unhappy with his explanation to social workers who compiled a background report before the case.

“This is your second offense in three years in relation to drinking and driving,” he said.

“I read the report and I don’t believe what you say about your own drinking.

“I don’t believe you when you say someone shouldn’t drive with a sip of alcohol.

“Your own actions show that this is not the case.

“I could easily send you to jail because it’s your second offense and it’s a very, very high reading.

“However, your case is very limited and there is a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

“I will order you to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work, the maximum number [hours] that I can impose.”

Matesa was also banned from driving for 32 months.

Sheriff Murray added, “I would point out that if there are signs that you are approaching a car or that you have committed an offense with alcohol, you will go to jail.”

