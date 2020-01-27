advertisement

An Australian border collection is helping to find koala bears amidst Australian fires.

As fires sweep through the countryside, wildlife is being killed by the thousands.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has assembled a team of five dogs in the hope that it will help find as many animals as possible, namely koala bears. One of the rescue dogs named Bear.

The bear was purchased as a puppy by a family from a local pet store, however Bear’s high energy proved to be too much for the family and they decided to donate it to IFAW. The dog was brought to the Conservation Detection Dogs, an initiative created by Queensland Sun Coast University.

The initiative is partnered with IFAW and Bear was tested there to see if it would be suitable for the program. “Within minutes, the team knew it was ‘him’ that they would seek to train in live koalas,” said Aurore Lepastoural, an IFAW spokeswoman.

The initiative is run in partnership with IFAW, which was founded in Canada over 50 years ago.

“He is high energy, obsessive, does not want to be touched and is fully interested in humans, which unfortunately means that he does not make the ideal family animal,” she added. “But these qualities make him a perfect candidate for a discovery dog, which is exactly why he was chosen.”

Bear is currently on the ground working to rescue koalas affected by devastating fires burning around Australia.

“The bear is one of the few dogs in the world able to find koalas with the scent of their fur, which is a real asset to find these little survivors hiding in the trees,” said Aurore Lepastourel.

Dogs are highly trained and do not know how to come into direct contact with koalas due to the possible transfer of germs, but instead run to the base of the trees in which koalas hide. It will then wait for a human rescuer to come take over the coalition.

“Koalas tend to climb high through trees to protect themselves from danger,” Lepastourel said. “This is also why they are deeply affected by fires and why it is difficult to find them, which requires Bear’s amazing abilities.”

The Guardian reported that about 25,000 koalas have died in fires on Kangaroo Island so far. Rescuers are doing everything they can to keep firefighters restrained.

