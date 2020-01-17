advertisement

A crime scene investigator has told a murder trial that a 61-year-old grandmother has not died in any of the nine places where her body parts were found in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains that served as her “garbage dump”.

The trial of Kieran Greene (34) at the Central Criminal Court on Friday also revealed that the results of an autopsy confirmed that retired hospital employee Patricia O’Connor had suffered a “violent death”.

The court found that Ms. O’Connor’s body was broken up into 15 separate pieces found in nine different locations in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.

Mr. Greene from Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, pleaded guilty to murder Patricia O’Connor at the same address on May 29, 2017.

Det Garda Janette O’Neill announced today to the Roisin Lacey SC prosecutor that she is part of the Ballistics Department of An Garda Síochána.

Det Gda O’Neill testified that on June 11, 2017, she visited a scene on Old Military Road where part of a torso had been discovered the previous day. The torso seemed fresh, with very little insect activity, something she would have expected if it had been there for a while, she explained.

“The upper body was below the lower jaw and there were seven teeth in the lower jaw,” said the witness.

Det Gda O’Neill said that she later traveled to the Glenmacnass waterfall and observed another part of the torso between the rocks. This part of the lower body had most of the internal organs and it smelled strongly of decomposition, she said.

The witness said that on June 12, she traveled again to two scenes in which four body parts were recovered. Det Gda O’Neill said that a lower left leg was found in private areas at Glenmacnass Waterfall and a right leg, right thigh or right knee and a right upper elbow were in Sally Gap.

On June 13, the witness said she went to the place where seven body parts were found on the military road. A pair of hands and a head were found in a black plastic bag, and a right foot and left arm were found nearby, she said.

A piece of torso between the eighth and eleventh ribs is half a kilometer away, she said. The fourth and last part of the trunk, which included part of the pelvis and thighs, was found in Carrigshouk. All body parts found were later brought to the Dublin mortuary.

On the evening of June 13, it was found that the parts of the body belonged to a woman and the hands were sawn at the wrists, she said. Det Gda O’Neill said the head was badly decomposed and there appeared to be a blunt power trauma to the head with a number of visible cuts, she continued.

Det Gda O’Neill said she returned to the Glenmacnass river on June 14, where part of a left leg and knee had been recovered from the water.

The witness said a cone was found on the lower part of the trunk and pelvis. A left foot, the last part of the body, was in one place on the military road, she added.

Det Gda O’Neill said it was her opinion that Ms. O’Connor had not died in any of the scenes where the body parts were, but they appeared to be “a dumping ground” for all parts of her remains.

She informed the court that Ms. O’Connor had suffered a “violent death” due to the results of an autopsy of all parts of her body, especially her head.

According to the indictment, Ms. O’Connor received at least three blows to the head with a fixed device at her home in Rathfarnham before her body was brought to Co Wexford in the trunk of her Toyota Corolla and buried in a shallow grave.

Her remains were later excavated and the body dismembered with hacksaws and an ax over a period of three to four hours.

The late Louise’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), both from Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, and Louise O’Connor’s ex-partner Keith Johnston (43) from Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 are all accused of hindering Mr. Greene’s arrest or prosecution for knowing or believing that he committed an offense resulting from the murder of Patricia O’Connor on May 29, 2017.

Louise O’Connor did not plead guilty to agreeing or submitting to her daughter Stephanie O’Connor, who disguised as Patricia O’Connor on May 29, 2017 at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, to hide the fact that Patricia O’Connor was dead.

Mr. Johnston has not pled guilty of assisting Mr. Greene in purchasing various equipment from Woodie’s, Mr. Price, B & Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on June 9, 2017, which will be used to disguise Ms. Greene’s remains should become O’Connor.

Johnston also denies having renovated a bathroom at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 between May 31, 2017 and June 9, 2017 to destroy or hide evidence related to Ms. O’Connor’s murder.

Stephanie O’Connor did not plead guilty to disguising herself as Ms. O’Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, at a time after her murder on May 29, 2017, to disguise the fact that she was already dead.

Ms. O’Connor was first reported missing on June 1, 2017, and some of her body parts, including her head and hands, were found scattered across an area of ​​30 km later this month. The deceased had worked at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and had retired about a year before her death.

The trial will continue on Friday afternoon before Judge Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and six women. It is expected to take between five and seven weeks.

