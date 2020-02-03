advertisement

When Katie Maxwell went to her hairdresser for years, she kept asking herself: Do you have this lump on your scalp?

“I used to go to the hairdresser fairly regularly and my hairdresser kept saying to me,” You know this lump is still in your hair? Ms. Maxwell, 34, told news.com.au.

At first, Ms. Maxwell was not too worried about her hairdresser’s worries. The knot was examined two years ago shortly after the birth of her daughter Maeve.

“I asked the family doctor to look at this,” recalled Maxwell. At that point, I was told that it was a sebum cyst, that it was basically a cosmetic, and that I didn’t have to worry about it. “

Katie Maxwell first noticed a lump on her head two years ago, but her doctor initially said there was nothing to worry about.

But moving forward quickly until the end of last year, and she started to think that maybe it was time to change her mind.

“One day I just sat on the couch and played with my hair,” said Ms. Maxwell. “For the first time, it felt pretty sensitive, and I could feel it almost felt bigger and grew.”

After getting their partner to look at the lump, they both agreed that they should see their family doctor to have him checked out.

In the doctor’s office, he only looked at it once and delivered some “really confronting” messages.

Late last year, she decided to have it checked again by her hairdresser.

“Immediately he said:” I’m telling you now that this will be cancer. I take a biopsy, we do a small local anesthetic in your head and we take a biopsy of it, which means that you have a few stitches, but you have your results in a week, ”said Ms. Maxwell.

After her biopsy confirmed that it was basal cell carcinoma (BCC), Ms. Maxwell was referred to a plastic surgeon who said the lump was so large that she would have to spend a day in the hospital to remove it.

At that time, she discovered that it was a basal cell carcinoma that she had removed last month. Soon when she discovered that she had another BCC on her forehead.

While waiting for the surgery, Ms. Maxwell decided to undergo a full skin exam that initially showed no signs of concern, even though she was concerned that she was on the forehead.

“I just had a confusing feeling because I saw that it was almost like a small pasture, it just wouldn’t heal,” she said.

“I then went to a dermatologist and it was determined that I had another BCC on my forehead.”

Last month Ms. Maxwell was operated on the two BCC birthmarks, which resulted in 40 braces in her head.

She found out last week that the surgery had managed to completely remove both cancer cells and shared her story as a reminder of the importance of wearing hats.

She is now cancer free and shares her story with others. Ms Maxwell wants others to know how important it is to always wear a hat.

Inspired by the Shameless Podcast’s #ipledge sun safety awareness campaign, Ms. Maxwell said skin protection wasn’t just about wearing sunscreen on the beach.

“While I’ve been fairly sunproof about sunscreen and definitely skin care products, especially my face, have I worn hats?” Absolutely not. “Said Ms. Maxwell.

“In my recovery, I thought about all the times I was sitting in the sun – playing things like tennis, going to the pub with friends … it’s so nice to enjoy the sun and enjoy the great weather, especially if you live in Melbourne.

“But if you don’t wear a hat and burn your scalp, even if it’s not red, you still get the direct sunlight that has obviously hit that point in my head in my part for many, many years.”

