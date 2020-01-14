advertisement

Nadine Anderson’s dedication to her father is more than up close – the 23-year-old will go to great lengths to pay homage to her late father by coloring her entire body.

“My father had two sleeves when I was growing up and I always wanted them,” says the self-styled “classic daddy girl” from Dundee in Scotland.

“I was constantly looking at Pinterest forums. I looked at new tattoo styles and made changes to my body.

The health care assistant says she got her first tattoo – a tree of life on her forearm – as soon as she was “legally allowed.” She said her ink addiction was instant and back at the tattoo shop within a month.

media_cameraNadine Anderson tattooed 90 percent of her body in honor of her late father. Image: MDW Features / Australscope

“When I grew up and saw that my father was covered with tattoos, I always knew that I wanted to be like him and that I had all these things,” she said. “I discussed my first tattoo with my father and he supported my decision and said:” As long as you are sure that you want to do it “. So I booked my first tattoo with my father.”

Nadine’s looks have evolved over the past five years.

In addition to her extreme “blackout” tattoo (covering the whole area), she has a variety of piercings, scarifications on the head and a split tongue. She flew to Germany to do oral labor because of the laws in the UK that prevented piercing salons from performing the procedure.

media_camera Her father was a tattoo lover and went with her to have her first. Image: MDW Features / Australscope

She’s lost the number of tattoos that make up her “whole body,” but says she spends about £ 15,000 ($ 28,300) covering 90 percent of her body.

And it’s not quite finished yet.

“I think I would add a little more under my right eye because there are spaces that I would like to fill at some point, but that’s all I would probably add because I think I can do a lot now,” said she.

“You can still say what my facial features are by nature, and I don’t want to change that because I think that’s the beauty of this tattoo.”

media_camera She no longer counts how many tattoos she had. Image: MDW Features / Australscope

Although shocked at first, loved ones hugged their facts, said Nadine.

“Some (friends and family) think I’m crazy, but I’ve always (spoken) about being covered at the end of the day, I’m still Nadine and they still love me. If anything, I’m just more I, ”she said.

Nadine admits that not everyone finds her extreme looks attractive – but claims that she isn’t impressed by “stereotypical” haters who don’t make her “journey” of persistence and passion.

“They say things like ‘you’ve ruined your life’, ‘you can’t be hired’ and ‘you will regret it in 40 years’ blah blah blah, but at the end of the day I’m fully employed,” she said.

“I paid for every single tattoo out of my own wages, nobody ever paid for it. I have my own apartment and honestly live a completely normal life.”

media_cameraDespite the statement that she “ruined” her life, Nadine said that she led a normal life. Image: MDW Features / Australscopemedia_cameraYou are still planning more tattoos. Image: MDW Features / Australscope

In Australia, according to a McCrindle study, around 12 percent of people have tattoos. The report says that 40 percent of Australians under the age of 26 had their first tattoo, while one in ten was inked for ages 40 and older.

While Nadine claims that her tattoos “never kept her from doing anything,” she advises curious people to make sure that they really want art on their bodies.

“I think the moment you have an uncertainty, you shouldn’t do it because the chances are it’s permanent,” she said.

“Unless you have to go through all the lasing and stuff and it’s not worth it if you end up regretting it or just want to jump on a train.”

Originally released as “Daddy” tattoos for women

