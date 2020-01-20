advertisement

Imagine the scene: you chill at home, take care of your own affairs, maybe even watch a movie or two on Netflix.

Basically, it’s a pretty uneventful night. That is, until you stroll into your bathroom and experience the horrors of your life when you see a 3m long boa constrictor staring at you.

advertisement

It all sounds pretty incredible, doesn’t it? Wrong, because that’s exactly what a woman in The Wirral, Merseyside, recently experienced when she entered her bathroom.

The Merseyside police rushed into the apartment after the horrified resident – who has no snake – found the boa curled up between the bathroom and sink.

A police spokesman said officers were “baffled” after being called to the Birkenhead first-floor apartment to report a snake in the bathroom.

When they arrived, they were faced with a 6 to 8 foot Boa Constrictor wrapped around the bathroom fixtures.

Police said neither the woman nor her neighbors knew where the snake came from, even though the boa was not classified as toxic.

When efforts to attract snake experts failed, the police called Police Officer Chris Eastwood from the Matrix team, who was specially trained to deal with a variety of disruption situations.

A spokesman said Constable Eastwood, who knows and handles snakes, has confirmed that it was a boa narrowing when he arrived at the scene. From there, he could calmly approach the reptile that had wrapped itself around the bathroom sinks and taps.

The policeman took a sip of water from the snake before making it unravel to put in a large, secure container. Constable Eastwood then made arrangements to temporarily house the snake in a local animal rescue facility.

The police spokesman in Merseyside joked: “The snake has been temporarily rehabilitated and is doing well. The rest is hissing. “

The Boa constrictor belongs to the Boidae family and is significantly smaller than its anaconda cousin. Despite being smaller, boas can still grow up to 1.80 m long and weigh more than 30 kg.

They usually occur in tropical Central and South America and prefer to stay on land. They mainly live in hollow tree trunks and abandoned mammal caves.

God knows how it ended up in a random bathroom in the Wirral.

advertisement