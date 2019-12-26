advertisement

After all, why stay with one when you can speed up the process of having two run at the same time?

Keto versus intermittent fasting: It’s the biggest fight in the world of diet, and for good reason.

For starters, Keto has been on our radar for two years. Millions of people (including A-list celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Halle Berry and Vanessa Hudgens) prove that the low-fat, high-fat diet is the ultimate key to quick and successful weight loss.

On the other hand, intermittent fasting has been around for centuries, but has only recently attracted attention. Dieters claim that intermittent fasting boosts their metabolism, boosts weight loss, promotes cognition, and improves their energy and mood.

Now dieters are combining the two to take advantage of any weight loss – and Reddit user “doneitdan” is an example of his success.

Doneitdan told how she had lost 132 kg to 86 kg in just nine months by combing keto with intermittent fasting.

“In the first eight months I fasted only with intermittent fasting,” said the 34-year-old about Reddit. “I’m a bit careless now because my body processes food more efficiently but still adheres to a mostly low-carb diet.”

With the “Zero” app, she tracked her speed and at the same time ensured that she was on a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet with lots of “meat, fish, cheese and green vegetables”.

Doneitdan found that 90 percent of her weight loss was on a diet, the remaining 10 were exercise.

“I started slowly: working out at lunch in the gym in my office. I also started hiking at the weekend. Then I started running at work in the morning and lifting weights at lunch. I got into Rucking and gave my hikes more weight. “

Apart from being 46 kg lighter, she also feels “10 years younger”. However, she admits that she still has a lot to do: “I have to train more on my arms … my stomach, where I still have to lose the last 22 kg, will be the biggest problem.

“My legs surprised me the most, although my inner thighs also need a tightening.”

Her main goal now is to “replace fat with muscle” while dropping the last 22 kg.

She encourages those who are reluctant to start their weight loss journey to simply look beyond “self-doubt, insecurity and worry”.

“You get used to being fat, and although it is obviously unhealthy and not the position you want to be in, it is unconsciously what you have known for so long that such a big change is scary,” continued Doneitdan away.

“Saying you want to start and lose weight is a great lip service, but it’s scary and full of uncertainty. But once you do – put your foot on the floor … it becomes second nature. And then there is no going back. “

