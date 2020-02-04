advertisement

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – A woman whose hands were pressed down while changing tires on a South Carolina freeway could use her toes to call for help.

The nameless woman, 54, had a flat tire on a rural route on I-95 on Sunday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said in a press release.

A jack that held the car slipped as the woman put the spare wheel on, causing the woman’s hands to get stuck between the tire and the fender.

In the next 35 minutes, officials said, the woman could take off her shoe, manipulate her cell phone, and call 911. There were rescue workers nearby who cleared the scene of another incident and arrived in less than 10 minutes.

The woman suffered serious injuries to both hands and fingers, the rescue workers said. She was treated for her injuries and given painkillers before being taken to a hospital.

The current state of the woman was not known.

