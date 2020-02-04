advertisement

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – A woman whose hands were crushed while changing a tire on the side of a highway in South Carolina managed to call for help with her toes.

The anonymous woman, 54, had a flat tire while driving on a rural stretch of I-95 on Sunday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said in a press release.

A jack holding the car slipped while the woman put the spare tire, which trapped the woman’s hands between the tire and the fender, the statement said.

Over the next 35 minutes, officials said the woman was able to remove her shoe, handle her cell phone, and call 911. Fire crews were nearby to clear up another incident and arrived in less than 10 minutes, the statement said.

The woman suffered serious injuries to both hands and all her fingers, rescue teams said. She was treated for her injuries and received pain relievers before being taken to hospital.

The current condition of the woman was unknown.

